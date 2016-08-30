THOUGHT FOR FOOD: Virgin Trains launches first class menu for all

The rail operator responsible for many South Yorkshire services continues to improve passengers' on-board experience.

The exciting upgrade, adding sparkle to food bar and standard class menu, promises to be rail deal.

Improvements trains-form dining and shopping experience for customers on East Coast regional route.

Food bar packed with new products is part of the rail operator’s £140m investment in trains, stations and commuters' travel experience.

To date this has included revamped First Class lounges, First Class menu created by James Martin, refurbished train interiors and launch of Beam ground-breaking onboard entertainment portal that streams content direct to customers’ devices.

The revamped Standard Class menu features delicious hot and cold meals and drinks that tap into popular food trends, such as locally sourced products, indulgent treats, healthy snacks and contemporary juices.

The new menu also embraces dishes and treats from James Martin’s menu for Virgin Trains previously offered exclusively to First Class customers.

Standard Class customers can now choose from James Martin’s scrumptious sausage rolls, as well as the chef’s Scottish rolled oats porridge, freshly baked pastries and hot bacon rolls made using locally sourced Beechwood bacon.

James Martin, Virgin Trains’ Executive Chef on the east coast, said “My passion for good quality locally sourced food combined with Virgin Trains’ commitment to improving the customer travel experience, have proved a perfect partnership. I’m excited to bring a selection of my hot meals and snacks to Standard Class customers following the successful launch of my First Class menu earlier this year.”

Also on offer are posh pudding, Naughty but Rice, gluten-free snack, Propercorn, Savse raw fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices, and Taking the Pea, home-grown green marrowfat peas roasted for crunch and seasoned with vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

Producers from Virgin Trains’ east coast route featured on the menu include Newcastle-based Canny Milks, a range of quality milkshakes infused with natural ingredients such as Belgian chocolate, strawberry and banana purees, and vanilla pods.

Ali Watson, Customer Experience Director at Virgin Trains on the east coast said: “We’re always striving to give our customers that added extra to make their journey with us even more enjoyable.

"Our new Standard Class menu and refreshed food bar offer feature an amazing choice of great quality food and drink options which we hope will take customer experience on our east coast route to the next level.

"This latest launch is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible travel experience for our customers whilst continuing to support local businesses from along our route.”

New products are available in the on-board food bar and on the Standard Class menu now.