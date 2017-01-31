Third protest demonstration against Donald Trump planned for Sheffield city centre

Hundreds of people are expected to take to the streets in Sheffield city centre this weekend for the latest demonstration against US President Donald Trump's controversial policies.

The Stand Up to Racism Sheffield group has organised the 'anti-Trump' demonstration to take place outside the Town Hall at noon on Saturday - the third such event in the city since the president was inaugurated on January 20.

The previous two events have attracted more than 2000 protesters collectively - and nearly 400 people have already indicated they will be attending this latest event on the organisers' Facebook page.

It has been arranged following a series of controversial executive orders announced by President Trump. The latest of which has placed a ban on refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US or being issued with an immigrant or non-immigrant visa while a 90-day extreme vetting process is carried out. Britons with dual nationality with the seven countries will not be affected.

Protesters described the "divisive" policy as a "Muslim ban" and also called on Theresa May to stop President Trump's planned state visit.

In a Facebook post, the group said: "Massive protests in the UK can pile the pressure on Theresa May to cancel Trump’s invite. Or alternatively encourage this growing movement to keep hitting the streets."

Despite the uproar, Downing Street confirmed the planned state visit would still go ahead on a date yet to be finalised.

President Trump said the executive order would help to protect the US from terrorists.