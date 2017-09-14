Thieves target cars during Sheffield Wednesday match

Thieves targeted cars parked around Hillsborough football stadium during the last Sheffield Wednesday game.

A Black Mazda was stolen from Avisford Road after it was parked up while its owner was at the Wednesday v Brentford match on Tuesday night.

On the same night a sat nav was stolen from the glove box of a car parked on Herries Road, Wadsley Bridge, during the match.

Another car had a window smashed and its glove box searched but nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.