Thieves hunted over theft of motorbikes

Five more motorbikes have been stolen in Sheffield.

Last month, South Yorkshire Police warned of an increase in bike thefts, reporting 135 offences over three months alone.

Since then the thefts have continued, with five recently reported, including the theft of a yellow Peugeot moped from Penrith Road, Shirecliffe.

A red SYM motorbike was stolen from a shed on Barrie Crescent, Southey Green and a Honda motorcycle, with the registration LC12 NKU, was taken from Myrtle Road, Heeley.

A bike was also taken without its keys from Nunnery Square, off the Sheffield Parkway and another was stolen from Newlands Grove, Intake.

Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating the theft of a other vehicles.

At 2am today, a grey Ford Focus was stolen from Bracken Hill, Burncross and over recent days a Ford Transit with the registration number AV12 VXP was stolen from Upperthorpe and an Audi with the registration number S4 JVG was stolen from the Stocksbridge area.

Thefts have also been reported in Seaton Crescent, Manor Park and Normancroft Way, Castlebeck.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.