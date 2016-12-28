There’s always time for panto so carry on the festive celebrations

If you’re not quite ready for the festive period to be over - don’t fear, there’s still plenty of time for you to soak up some good old-fashioned local panto fun!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be running at Sheffield Lyceum until January 8, with an all-star cast including Coronation Street’s Wendi Peters, CBeebies Phil Gallagher and Sheffield legend Damian Williams.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be at Sheffield City Hall, also until January 8, hosted by Manor Operatic Society. There will also be a special captioned performance on January 6 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Rotherham Theatres will presents its production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - starring West End star Zoe Birkett - until January 8. Cinderella will be at The Lamproom Theatre in Barnsley until December 30, and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield will host their own version of the classic tale until December 31.