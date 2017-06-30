The double-yellow line scandal that has Sheffield residents up in arms

First it was the curse of grass verges in Sheffield, now one resident has turned their attention to another epidemic blighting our fair city.

It's a crime of "incompetence" that almost has to be seen to be believed but, for one furious resident, it's a fault too far.

Double yellow lines are often the source of gripes and groans for motorists but this particular aesthetically displeasing one on Arundel Lane left one resident in a tizz.

It should have been very simple. Taking up a street grate for cleaning before putting it back down in its correct spot.

But that's not how it panned out and now, Sheffield residents are left facing this monstrosity.

One resident said: "On my way to work today I noticed yet another example of poor workmanship on Arundel Lane where obviously no pride was taken when doing their job.

"I attach a picture of a grate that has obviously been taken up for cleaning works etc but not replaced correctly- this is simply not good enough and makes our City a laughing stock.

"Some people will se this as minor but this is just another example which shames the good people of Sheffield."

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the resident for pointing out that the drain frame was in fact replaced the wrong way round.

"Our teams have attended the site and reinstated the drain in the correct position.”

The shameful incident comes just days after Sheffield was rocked by the "disgrace" of a grass verge mess on Basegreen Avenue.

Residents were up in arms after noticing the waste grass from verges along their Basegreen homes had spewed out across the pavement and roads.