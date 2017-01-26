The 43 rudest and strangest street names in and around Sheffield

There are thousands of streets in the Sheffield area, and most of them have ordinary names.

There are some, however, with more weird and wonderful names.

Fanny Avenue in Killamarsh

And some local street names are so rude that Google Street View have blanked their names off the road sign. Here are 43 of the rudest and most unusual road names in the Sheffield area...

Backside Lane (Doncaster)

Balaclava Road (Neepsend)

Beaver Hill (Hansdworth)

Brigadier Hargreaves Court (Woodhouse)

Bunting Nook (Norton Lees)

Butterbuck (Conisborough)

Butt Hole Road* (Conisborough)

Carsick Hill (Fulwood)

Cock Alley (Chesterfield)

Cockshot Lane (Deepcar)

Cockshutt Avenue (Greenhill)

Corker Bottoms Lane (Manor Park) C

Cumwell Lane (Hellaby)

Deadman’s Hole Lane (Tinsley)

Fanny Avenue (Killamarsh)

Farquhar Road (Maltby)

Gertrude Street (Neepsend)

Gibbing Greaves Road (Rotherham)

Goosebutt Street (Rotherham)

Harden Close (Barsnley)

Jaw Bones Hill (Chesterfield)

Jeffcock Road (High Green)

Long Henry Row (Park Hill)

The Motte (Rotherham)

Mucky Lane (Barnsley)

Palermo Fold (Barsnley)

Peg Folly (Stocksbridge)

Penny Engine Lane (Eckington)

Perseverance Street (Barnsley)

Pismire Hill (Firth Park)

Pocket Handkerchief Lane (Todwick)

Plumpers Road (Tinsley)

Pump Riding (Doncaster)

Salt Box Lane (Grenoside)

Shady Side (Doncaster)

Sibbering Row (Deepcar)

Spout Spinney (Stannington)

Spreadeagle Yard (Chesterfield)

Tipsey Hill (Barnsley) T

welve O’Clock Court (Attercliffe)

Warning Tongue Lane (Doncaster)

Willey Street (Sheffieled city centre)

Worrygoose Lane (Rotherham)

Which of the above street names is your favourite? Are there any other funny local street names you can think of that aren't on this list? Use the Comments section below to have your say.

*Butt Hole Road has recently been renamed Archers Way following a campaign by residents.