Teenagers to stand trial after denying attempted murder following stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Two teenagers from neighbouring streets are due to stand trial after two stabbings in Sheffield city centre.

Lamar Waite, aged 18, of Denholme Close, and Osman Adan, 19, of Neville Close, both Burngreave, pleaded not guilty to all counts relating to two attacks on Carver Street and Division Street on September 30 when they appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today.

They are accused of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent and racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Waite also denied a charge of threatening another with a bladed article.

Officers were called to Carver Street at about 4.35am on Saturday September 30. A 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach and was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Later, at about 5.50am, officers responded to reports that three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, had suffered serious stab wounds in Division Street. A fourth man, aged 22, was also reported to have been hit over the head with a bottle during the altercation.

Both Waite and Aden were remanded in custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court in March 2018.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.