Teenagers charged with attempted murder over stabbings in Sheffield

Two teenagers from neighbouring streets have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after two stabbings in Sheffield city centre over the weekend.

Lamar Waite, 18, of Denholme Close, and Osman Adnan, 19, of Neville Close, both in Burngreave, were arrested after the attacks in Carvern Street and Division Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Four men were stabbed and another was hit over the head with a bottle. Police believe both attacks are linked.

Waite and Adnan have both been charged with attempt murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and section 47 wounding. Waite has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.

They appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning and have been remanded in custody.

Officers were called to Carver Street at about 4.35am on Saturday. A 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach and was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and has been released under investigation.

Later, at about 5.50am, officers responded to reports that three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, had suffered serious stab wounds in Division Street.

A fourth man, aged 22, was also reported to have been hit over the head with a bottle during the altercation. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Detective inspector Mark Monteiro, leading the investigation, said: “I understand these incidents will have caused distress and concern amongst our local communities and I would like to offer my reassurance that violent crime such as this will not be tolerated.

“Extra patrols are now in place both in and around the city centre and will remain in place over the coming days to provide reassurance to our communities.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone across South Yorkshire and this remains at the forefront of all the work that we do.

“At this time the incidents are being treated as linked and an investigation is currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. A dedicated team of detectives have been working to speak with witnesses, gather extensive evidence and review CCTV in and around the city.

“This work continues and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 257 of September 30.

“Anonymous information can also be give directly to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”