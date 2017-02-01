Surgery for pensioner attacked by dog in Sheffield

A pensioner has undergone surgery after being attacked by a dog in Sheffield.

The 82-year-old was set upon by a dog at a business he visited yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack happened in the S3 area of the city, which covers suburbs including Broomhall, Burngreave, Neepsend and Netherthorpe.

The dog involved in the attack was seized by South Yorkshrie Police and is being held in kennels pending the outcome of a police probe into the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers from Sheffield are investigating an incident which took place in the S3 area.

"An 82-year-old Sheffield man received serious arm injuries after being attacked by a dog which was at a business premises that he was visiting.

"The victim was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he underwent surgery to his injuries.

"The dog is currently being held in police kennels.

"Dog owners are reminded that they may be held responsible for injuries caused to any person by their dogs, including guard dogs."