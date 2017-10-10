Student threatened with knife in robbery in Sheffield city centre

A student was threatened by two men who claimed they had a knife during a street robbery in Sheffield.

They targeted their victim in King Street, off Haymarket, at around midnight.

They demanded his mobile phone and searched him for his wallet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A Student was on his way into his accommodation block when he was approached by two men from behind.

"They threatened him to hand over his phone, saying they had a knife, and searched him for his wallet.

"The men had scarves covering their faces.

"Enquiries are being made to see if they can be seen on CCTV."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.