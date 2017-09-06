Struggling thief stole groceries and jewellery after striking at two stores

A struggling thief who struck at two stores stealing groceries and jewellery has shown she has been trying to turn her life around.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Rebecca Bowdler, 25, of Davenport Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield, stole groceries from a Spar store, on Allendale Road, at Wingerworth, and stole jewellery from Claire’s Accessories, on Vicar Lane, in Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Staff at Claire’s Accessories called police to say they had seen the defendant walking out of the shop with £114 worth of jewellery and hair accessories.”

Police arrested Bowdler and she had been wanted for a further previous theft from the Spar store at Wingwerworth where she had stolen groceries worth £122.43 and this had been captured on CCTV.

Bowdler told police she had been struggling financially and had needed a bond to move into a caravan which is why she committed the theft at Claire’s Accessories on August 19.

She also admitted that she had been struggling with heroin when she struck at the Spar store on March 13.

Bowdler pleaded guilty to the two thefts.

Defence solicitor John Wilford explained Bowdler, who has a previous conviction, is subject to a community order and the theft at the Spar pre-dated the imposition of that order.

He added that since that order had been made she has been co-operating and has come close to getting negative drug-testing results.

The probation service added that she has been attending appointments and has been engaging well with her community order.

They also added that Bowdler explained she is friends with the girls at Claire’s Accessories and she had turned around after the theft to return the goods and she apologises.

Magistrates subsequently imposed a new 12 month community order with a four-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Bowdler was also fined £40 and ordered to pay £122.43 in compensation to the Spar. The court heard that the goods from Claire’s Accessories were recovered.