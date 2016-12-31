Stephen displays work at prominent city art gallery

A Sheffield teacher has exhibited three of his drawings at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

Stephen Carley, an art teacher at King Edward VII School, had his works selected for display following a national submission process.

Stephen said: “I am very flattered to be a part of this.

“I have always referred to myself as an artist/teacher. In the classroom, being a subject specialist is, of course, crucial.

“Students across all key stages are intrigued and fascinated by the work I make for exhibitions. It can be no coincidence that so many aspire to go to art school via the Foundation Course and in Y13 are so enthused to exhibit themselves, as they did earlier this year at Chapel in January and February of 2017.”

Stephen is now preparing for his own exhibition at Bank Street Arts in Sheffield next year, which will feature a collection of drawings, paintings, wall based sculpture, animation, sound work and a short film made about his studio practise will premier in the gallery space.

Stephen added: “Running in tandem with this exhibition - entitled ‘Abstract Memory Remnant A to B’ - will be a unique sequence of workshops involving the school’s Y7 and Y13 students, along with subsequent work out and about in the local Sheffield landscape.”

A spokesman for the school said: “We are delighted that one of our art teachers has had such success in exhibiting his own work. The display at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol in October came from a huge national submission process and was a great achievement.”

The Royal West of England Academy opened in 1858 and is located in Clifton. It was the first gallery to be established in Bristol, financed by £2,000 left in the will of artist Ellen Sharples.