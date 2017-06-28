Sponsor announced for newest South Yorkshire school

A sponsor has been selected for Rotherham's newest primary school.

Aston Community Education Trust has been appointed as the sponsor for the new Waverley Primary School.

It will be only the second new school built in Rotherham in the last 25 years and will form a central part of the new Waverley community, which is fast taking shape on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery.

The purpose built state-of-the art school for children aged up to 11, is due to open in Waverley in September 2020.

Eunice Newton, chief executive of ACET and a designated national leader of education, said: "All of the team are absolutely delighted to hear that the new Waverley school will be part of the ACET family and we intend it to be a flagship school for the 21st century.

“We are hugely excited to be involved with the creation of a thriving community and to establish a school from scratch.

“Our core values will be embedded at the Waverley school, as indeed they are at all ACET schools, not least that all learners will achieve and we shall leave no child behind.”

The ACET was established in 2011 when Aston Comprehensive School converted to an academy.

Coun Gordon Watson, the deputy leader of Rotherham Council and cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: "The Waverley project is a crucial development for the borough and symbolises the confidence in the future regeneration of this part of Rotherham.

“The addition of this primary school will not only meet the needs for the surrounding community, but will also be a great opportunity to create a school with the newest and best facilities, particularly in close proximity to the our world class manufacturing facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, which we hope to make the most of.”