Speed cameras operating in South Yorkshire this week

Mobile speed cameras are operating across South Yorkshire this week.
Scroll down below to find out where they will be.
Sheffield:
- A57 Mosborough Parkway
- A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats
- A61 Chesterfield Road South
- A61 Meadowhead
- A6101 Rivelin Valley Road
- A6135 Chapeltown Rd, Ecclesfield
- A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough
- A6135 Station Road / White Lane
- B6077 Loxley Road
- B6082 Carlisle Street East
- B6200 Handsworth Road
- B6200 Retford Road
- B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown
- Normanton Hill
- Shirecliffe Road/ Cooks Wood Rd
Rotherham:
- A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton
- A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road
- A629 Upper Wortley Road
- A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley
- B6059 Wales Road, Kiveton Park
- B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby
- Worksop Road, Aston
Barnsley:
- A61 Wakefield Road
- A628 Pontefract Road
- A629 Halifax Road, Wortley
- A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley
- A633 Rotherham Road
- A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley
- B6096 Station Road, Wombwell
- B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe
Doncaster:
- A18 Carr House Road
- A18 Tudworth Road
- A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough
- A6023 Low Road, Conisbrough
- A630 High Road
- A630 Wheatley Hall Road
- A638 Bawtry Roadr
- A638 Great North Road, Woodlands
- A638 York Road
- A638 York Road, Scawthorpe
- B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
- Church Road, Stainforth
- Everingham Road
- Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe
- Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe
- Sprotborough Road
- Station Road, Dunscroft
- Thorne Road
- Urban Road, Hexthorpe
- West End Lane, Rossington