Search

South Yorkshire teenager attacked at bus stop

Urban Road, Hexthorpe - Google

Urban Road, Hexthorpe - Google

0
Have your say

A boy, aged 14, was attacked at a bus stop in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said he was at the bus stop on Urban Road in Hexthorpe when he was assaulted yesterday morning.

A white man, described as being in his 40s, thin and wearing a long khaki poncho, green and brown camouflage trousers and a hat under a hood, was walking towards Doncaster town centre when he head-butted the boy and made threats before turning around and walking off in the opposite direction.

A group of around a dozen children, aged between seven and 15, were at the bus stop at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Back to the top of the page