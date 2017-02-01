South Yorkshire teenager attacked at bus stop

A boy, aged 14, was attacked at a bus stop in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said he was at the bus stop on Urban Road in Hexthorpe when he was assaulted yesterday morning.

A white man, described as being in his 40s, thin and wearing a long khaki poncho, green and brown camouflage trousers and a hat under a hood, was walking towards Doncaster town centre when he head-butted the boy and made threats before turning around and walking off in the opposite direction.

A group of around a dozen children, aged between seven and 15, were at the bus stop at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.