South Yorkshire Police search for missing man

A man with links to South Yorkshire has been reported missing.

David Stanley Birch, aged 53, was last seen on Thursday January 5 and South Yorkshire Police said officers 'are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare'.

He has links to South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

Mr Birch is white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and blue trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.