South Yorkshire Police pilot accused of assisting in making of videos of naked sunbathers 'wouldn't be involved in anything like this'

A former South Yorkshire Police helicopter pilot accused of assisting in the making of illicit videos of naked sunbathers is a man of 'exemplary good character who wouldn't have been involved', a court heard.

Malcolm Reeves is one of four members of a police helicopter crew currently standing trial accused of misconduct in a public office, relating to videos made using high-tech recording equipment in a force aircraft between 2007 and 2012.

(L-R) Lee Walls, Malcolm Reeves, Matthew Lucas and Matthew Loosemore are all accused of participating in the filming of naked sunbathers while employed as members of a South Yorkshire Police helicopter crew

Reeves is accused of being complicit in the making of two of the four videos the trial is concerned with, which were recorded while he was pilot of the helicopter. He denies any involvement.

The first video was taken on August 23, 2007 and captured a woman sunbathing naked, along with her three bikini-clad daughters, in the back garden of her Rotherham property.

The second video recording was made on July 22, 2012 and similarly involved the filming of a couple sunbathing naked in the back garden of their Rotherham home.

Former police officer, Adrian Pogmore, who is the only crew member to have been in the helicopter during the recording of all four videos, pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in public office before the trial began.

Adrian Pogmore

Defending Reeves, Keir Monteith, told jurors during his closing speech today: "He wouldn't be involved in anything like this, he's a man of exemplary character."

Mr Monteith added: "Common sense tells you that Captain Reeves didn't help Pogmore."

He continued: "If he was in on it, it would have resulted in clear, uninterrupted footage. It would have been a walk in the park for him, because after all, as the Prosecution say, flying a helicopter is easy."

Mr Monteith described the footage as being of poor quality and suggested it was in stark contrast to the slick standard of recording demonstrated in videos shown to the jury which were made when all members of the crew had worked together.

Malcolm Reeves

"Pogmore took his chances, and got what he could. He's best described as a sneak.

"[He's] the type of man who..takes advantage of the trust of others," said Mr Monteith, adding: "He's involved in every single count. He's the reason why we have the footage. He's the common denominator.

"If he hadn't been on the flight, there would be no footage."

Reeves, 64, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of misconduct in public office.

Matthew Lucas

Fellow pilot Matthew Loosemore, 45, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count of the offence, while serving police officers Lee Walls, 47, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, and Matthew Lucas, 43, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, deny one and three counts of the offence, respectively.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, has admitted four counts of the same charge.

The jury are due to be sent out to consider their verdicts tomorrow morning.

The trial continues.

Matthew Loosemore

Lee Walls