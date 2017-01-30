South Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of man wanted over mugging

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over a mugging in Barnsley.

A 67-year-old woman was walking along Market Street, Goldthorpe, when a man grabbed her handbag, which contained a quantity of cash.

The mugger was of a medium height, slim and was wearing a dark hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Witnesses to the incident at 1.15pm on Friday, January 6 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

