South Yorkshire Police chiefs urge child sex abuse victims to come forward following successful prosecution

South Yorkshire Police chiefs are urging child sex abuse victims to come forward another gang was jailed for over 80 years.

Six men were today jailed for a total of 81-and-a-half years for their role in the sexual exploitation of two children in Rotherham nearly 20 years ago.

Brothers Basharat Dad, aged 32, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham; Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road in Eastwood, Rotherham and Tayab Dad, 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, were jailed along with Amjad Ali, 36, of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, Worksop; Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Herringthorpe, Rotherham and Matloob Hussain, 42, of Doncaster Road, Eastwood, Rotherham.

They abused and exploited two girls in the Eastwood area of Rotherham between 1999 and 2001.

Police chiefs said the girls were robbed of their childhoods by the men, who subjected the youngsters to years of 'horrific abuse'.

Speaking after today's sentencing, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, said: "Today's hearing is the culmination of a lengthy and complex investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of vulnerable children in Rotherham nearly two decades ago.

"This is our third significant inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and with the lengthy jail terms handed down to these individuals today, we have now put 18 criminals behind bars for over 80 years.

"This was a South Yorkshire Police led investigation in partnership with Rotherham Council and the Crown Prosecution Service, and I would like to thank them for their assistance with the investigation.

“Following the successes achieved, we will now continue to move forward using the learning and best practice we have acquired over the last few years, through work done with our brave victims, their families and partnership agencies, to apply this practice to future investigations.

"I'd encourage any victims and survivors out there who are yet to come forward to please get in touch or tell someone you trust. Officers and specialist support agencies are here to listen, to investigate and to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime before the courts.”

Mark Langan from the CPS Yorkshire and Humberside Complex Casework Unitm said: “These men were found guilty of a catalogue of vile sex offences against two young girls.

" The girls were targeted by these men because they were naïve and vulnerable. They were given alcohol and cannabis and intimidated into performing sexual acts. On one occasion one of the young girls was locked alone in a flat for hours without food, water or electricity.

“These young girls were subjected to the most appalling abuse at the hands of these men. They have both shown extraordinary courage in coming forward and enabling us to work with South Yorkshire Police to build a strong prosecution case which resulted in the jury returning guilty verdicts on 21 out of 23 charges.

“I hope this is of some comfort to their victims, and our thoughts remain with them both.”