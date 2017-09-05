South Yorkshire man charged after police find 'loaded rifle, machete, lock knives and crossbow'

A man has been charged after police found an arsenal of weapons including a loaded gun, machete and a crossbow at a property.

Dennis Richmond, aged 48, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, was charged with a firearms and public order offence and has been been remanded into custody.

He was arrested on Thursday, August 31, following reports of an incident in the street in the Canklow area on Monday, August 28. Police have not given details about the alleged incident.

However, the force said a subsequent search of the man's address was conducted and a number of items were seized including a loaded SMK20 rifle, a 17 inch bladed machete, 26 lock knives and a crossbow with arrows.

He was charged the next day with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and racially aggravated public order.