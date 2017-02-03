South Yorkshire jogger set to receive compensation for pothole fall

A jogger who tripped in a pothole is to receive compensation after a court heard it should have been repaired.

Lee Crawley, of Wilford Road, Athersley North, Barnsley, could not bear weight on his left ankle for 10 days after he stepped in the pothole in nearby Hill Top Avenue during a jog in January 2012.

He claimed that Barnsley Council's negligence and breach of duty had caused his injury but the authority denied liability.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal dismissed the council's challenge against a judge's finding in Mr Crawley's favour in an earlier hearing.

The appeal judges heard that a member of the public phoned the council to report 'deep potholes' at 4.20pm the day before the accident.

The call was logged and forwarded to the council's highway inspectors but the council took no further action that day.

It was inspected three days later, but by then Mr Crawley had already fallen.

Lord Justice Briggs said the council's system was flawed in that reports of potentially serious defects would not be evaluated out of hours, unless they came from members of the emergency services.

Video: Sheffield gunman caught on CCTV

Breaking: Child sex abuse gang who exploited girls in Sheffield and Rotherham jailed for 81 years

Video: Hardy sow Elizabeth gives birth to record breaking 10 female piglets at Sheffield farm

Dangerous sex offender raped South Yorkshire girl under five years old

Sex attack victims thanked for reporting offences which landed gang behind bars

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest owls stats

Sheffield United: Get all the lastes Blades stats