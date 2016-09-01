South Yorkshire girl, 13 missing from home

A girl, aged 13, has been reported missing from her home in Barnsley.

Natasha Ford left the Spring Walk area of Wombwell at about 8pm last night and has not been seen or heard from since.

The teenager is of medium build with mousy brown, shoulder length hair.

She is believed to have been wearing skinny jeans and a bomber jacket when she was last seen, along with a necklace with hearts and gems on.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are concerned for Natasha’s welfare and her family say it is extremely out of character for her not to come home.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Natasha since last night.

"Natasha also has connections to the Hebden Bridge area and there is a possibility she may have travelled there. "

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.