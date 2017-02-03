South Yorkshire firefighters called to arson attacks

Firefighters dealt with two cars, a skip and a bin store set alight in arson attacks.

A car was torched on Castlebeck Avenue, Manor, Sheffield and another was set alight in a field off Lodge Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham.

Crews in Sheffield dealt with a skip fire on Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond, Sheffield and bin store set alight on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

