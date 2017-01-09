South Yorkshire family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

A South Yorkshire family is offering a reward for the safe return of a dog stolen from Doncaster.

The black pug was stolen from the Stainforth area on Saturday night.

Details of the theft have been posted in the Pets: Lost & Found, Missing or Stolen Sheffield & South Yorkshire page on Facebook.

The family is said to be 'heartbroken'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

