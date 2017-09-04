South Yorkshire dementia residents can now block nuisance calls

Have your say

South Yorkshire residents living with dementia will be able to block nuisance calls under a new scheme.

Trading Standards has teamed up with South Yorkshire Police’s community safety department to launch the nationwide project to give families who have relatives living with dementia the chance to block nuisance callers.

Andy Foster, from the force’s community safety department, said: “This nuisance call blocker function is designed to protect vulnerable people who are living with dementia from scam and nuisance calls.

“It will hopefully also offer some reassurance to people who have relatives or friends living with dementia that they are not vulnerable to such scams or nuisance calls.

“To qualify for the scheme, the person must have a dementia-related illness and receive nuisance calls on a reasonably regular basis.

“It’s definitely a worthwhile scheme and I’d encourage people to find out more information by visiting truecall.co.uk.”