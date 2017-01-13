South Yorkshire cancer care centre backed by housebuilder

A care centre in Rotherham is set to provide further therapy and counselling sessions for people with cancer after receiving a grand donation from a leading UK housebuilder.

Rotherham Cancer Care Centre has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire’s Community Champions scheme, a nationwide initiative that has given away over £1million since March 2015.

The centre – which was established in 2004 – offers a place of support for those that have been affected by the disease.

Angela Bintcliffe, service manager at Rotherham Cancer Care Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire.

“Their donation will help pay for 40 sessions of therapy or counselling, helping to improve the quality of life for people affected by a diagnosis of cancer.

“Our service provides safe haven for people to discuss their concerns with an experienced team of experts and help them to cope during this very difficult time.

“Rotherham Cancer Care is free to everyone who needs support, including a patient’s main carer. The Centre relies on a dedicated team of fundraisers, volunteers and charitable trusts to help raise the funds we need to deliver our unique care and support packages.

“Without the support of Persimmon, the local community and donations such as this, we would not be able to provide a free service for Rotherham residents.”

Simon Whalley, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We are currently building in Rotherham and Wath-upon-Dearne so are thrilled to support Rotherham Cancer Care Centre. They offer a very important service for those that have been affected by cancer in the community.

“If applicants were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

