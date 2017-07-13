South Yorkshire boy, 12, missing from home

A police search is underway for a 12-year-old Barnsley boy reported missing from home.



The youngster was wearing a Darton High School PE kit, which is mainly black with red and white stripes down the side, at the time.

He is white, 4ft 6ins tall, slim and has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Camron was last seen in the Churchfield Lane area of Darton.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There are concerns due to his age and the length of time he has been missing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,216 of July 12.