Six arrested over £30k drugs haul in Rotherham

Six arrests were made after drugs worth £30,000 were seized in a series of raids across Rotherham.

Officers swooped on a number of homes in pre-planned raids as part of Operation Leo - an ongoing probe into organised crime groups in the town.

They searched eight homes and arrested a 37-year-old Greasbrough woman on suspicion of producing cannabis.

A 27-year-old man from Rawmarsh, a 23-year-old man from Mexborough, a 32-year old man from Kilnhurst, a 47-year-old man from Goldthorpe and a 33-year-old woman from Maltby were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton said: “South Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling organised crime groups and these warrants are just one example of the work we are doing.

“An estimated £30,000 of cannabis was found along with drug cultivating equipment. As well as making six arrests, the intelligence gained today will help us to continue with our investigation.”

He added: “Our message to individuals involved in crime or on the periphery of criminal activity is that we will continue to come after you and work with communities to dismantle criminal networks.

“We ask anyone with information about suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood to get in touch and we will act on your information.”

The raids followed an operation in February in which eight people were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Four men and four women from Rotherham have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Call 101 to report those involved in drug dealing.