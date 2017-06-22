Shooting and stabbing during violent clashes in Sheffield - police to continue armed patrols

ARMED police will maintain a high visibility presence in an area of Sheffield following two clashes between groups of Kurdish and Somalian men this week which ended with one man suffering suspected gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old youth suffering a stab wound.

Sheffield Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley has today reassured residents in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield that "this level of violence and criminality will absolutely not be tolerated in our city."

Business owners described how Spital Hill descended into mayhem in broad day light when violence erupted between a group of about 30 Kurdish and Somalian men at around 3pm yesterday. (Weds June 21)

Police said there was a report of a firearm discharge and a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not reported as life-threatening.

On Monday, reports were received just before 6pm of two groups of people fighting in the street on Spital Lane, believed to be using weapons.

Police attended and a 17-year-old boy had suffered a stab wound during the incident. He was taken to hospital with injuries not reported to be life threatening.

Two men aged 27 and 30-years-old were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons were recovered. The men have now been released under investigation.

Chief Superintendent n Morley said today: “I want to make it very clear, that this level of violence and criminality will absolutely not be tolerated in our city.

“I want residents and communities to be reassured that South Yorkshire Police is committed and dedicated to apprehend and bring to justice, those responsible for bringing this level of aggression and violent actions to our streets.

“We know there are tensions and underlying issues between the two groups involved in the incident yesterday, and the prior incident in the same area on Monday afternoon, however, this is not directly gang related.

“There is a team of detectives investigating and conducting numerous enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances and facts of both incidents, and we are working extremely closely with our partners to be able to offer a multi-agency and comprehensive response to the issues within the communities.

“We will continue to have a high visibility police presence, both armed and unarmed, in the area with extra officers deployed and a section 35 dispersal order in place, allowing officers to order anyone out of the area if they have suspicions they are likely to behave in an unacceptable or violent manner.

“While I also acknowledge there has been incidents over the last couple of weeks across Sheffield that will be of concern to the public, I remain of the belief that Sheffield is a safe city and I want to assure all our communities, that we will not accept any attempts to disrupt and bring fear to our city, and we will do all we can to prosecute those intent on these actions.”

Anyone who witnessed either incident or who may have mobile phone footage of the incidents, or possibly knows who was involved, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 19 June 2017 or 666 of 21 June 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111 if you are not comfortable speaking directly to police.