SHOCK VIDEO: Dramatic CCTV footage shows shooting outside busy Sheffield pub

This is the terrifying scene as a gunman opens fire towards rival gang members outside a busy Sheffield pub.

Jamie Howden, who was later jailed for 13 years, is seen brandishing a Makarov 9mm pistol and firing it once in the air confronting rival gang members outside the Thorncliffe Arms pub in Chapeltown back in July, 2016.

Jamie Howden (circled) opens fire in the Thorncliffe Arms pub car park

Terrified punters can be seen dashing back into the pub as 26-year-old Howden pulls the trigger after he was originally confronted in the pub smoking area.

Howden, who was started his prison term on January 6, fires a shot into the air and a further three shots off camera. He advances towards the rival group and can be seen dodging and weaving between parked cars.

The gunman then retreats and flees on foot with co-defendant Lewis Taylor, 21, who is also behind bars for his role in the incident.

READ MORE - Exclusive: Career criminal jailed over Sheffield pub shooting was marked man with bounty on his head

The Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown

The court also previously heard Howden was a marked man was alleged to have a cash bounty on his head. He had been shot in the leg on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, and had been issued seven ‘threat to life’ notices by police in just 15 months before he was jailed.

Ammunition from a Makarov 9mm pistol was found by police. Despite the pub being packed inside and out, police managed to only get two witness statements.

The footage was released today after a request by The Star on January 8.

More from The Star

Jamie Howden

BREAKING: Police probe into serious sex attack on woman in Sheffield park

VIDEO: Police guard Sheffield park

Sheffield grandmother reveals holiday hell after family friend sold them fraudulent £5,000 trip to Disney Land

South Yorkshire teenager critical after being hit by car

Lewis Taylor

Mother jailed over 'sickening' plot to let paedophile rape daughter, seven

VIDEO: Comedian Jack Whitehall 'bans' Sheffield United legend Chris Morgan from his Arena show

Sheffield Wednesday: Mini break will benefit Owls in the long-term, says Carlos Carvalhal

QUIZ: Sound bites from Sheffield-bound Kings Of Leon ... or kings of England?