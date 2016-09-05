Sheffield woman thought to be city’s oldest turns 107

A sprightly woman thought to be Sheffield’s oldest woman has celebrated her 107th birthday.

Vera Greenwood was born in the middle of the road in Blackpool on September 1, 1909, when her mother unexpectedly went into labour while on holiday.

She celebrated her birthday with a special family party at Darwin House, a residential care home on Darwin Lane, Crosspool .

Vera worked as a secretary and lived for much of her life in Bradford with her husband Jeffrey, who died around 40 years ago.

She moved to Sheffield around 20 years ago to take care of her youngster sister who had suffered a stroke and stayed in the city.

Her niece Angela Peel said Vera had lived independently in supported living close to Millhouses Park until the age of 105 before moving to Darwin House.

Angela said Vera had loved gardening and crosswords and was something of a ‘party animal’ in the past.

“Having no children, she didn’t have any problems with babysitters!” she said.

“She always used to swear by cod liver oil and a sherry a day – that was her suggestion for a long life.”

Angela said while Vera has given up on the sherry, she is still healthy and does not require any medication and is still able to walk unaided.

Vera has 13 great-nieces and nephews and 14 great-great nieces and nephews.

Angela said her aunt still has a formidable personality.

“She has always been very feisty and very stubborn – when she says no, it means no!”