Sheffield woman accused of terrorism offences

A Sheffield woman has been charged with terrorism related offences.

Fatimah Peer-Mohamed, aged 22, has been charged with two offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

The offences are alleged to centre around activity and posts made online.

Peer-Mohamed was arrested in May last year.

A North East Counter Terrorism Unit spokesman said: "Following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, a 22-year-old woman from Sheffield has been charged with terrorist offences.

"Fatimah Peer-Mohamed was arrested on May 7, 2015, as part of an intelligence led inquiry.

"She has been charged with two offences of disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006."

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 15.