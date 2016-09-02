Sheffield United fans urged to pay tribute to supporter on 58th minute who died suddenly

Sheffield United fans making the long trip down to Kent for their televised clash against Gillingham are being urged to pay tribute to a Blades mad grandad.

Peter Anderson 58, of Heeley and a former steward at Bramall Lane, passed away from a sudden heart attack on Friday, August 26.

He was described by his 24-year-old daughter Leah as a ‘loving, caring man’ who would ‘help anybody’ if they asked.

Fans are being urged to give the late Sheffield United supporter a round of applause in the 58th minute as a tribute during the EFL League 1 clash which is being televised on Sky Sports tomorrow afternoon.

Hundreds of Unitedites are set to make the 400-mile round trip.

Leah said: “It would mean the absolute world to my dad and to the whole family seeing the fans clapping in his memory. He absolutely adores all things Sheffield United and has loads of old flags and shirts.

“Before he died, he was making up the spare room for the grand kids and he was filling it up with things Sheffield United. He would always take us down to Bramall Lane whenever he could.

“None of the family are heading down to Gillingham but we’re sure to be together watching the Blades on the TV on Sunday.”

The grandad of 11 was also the step-dad of murder victim Rory Hemmings who died after being stabbed during an altercation in Novemeber, 2015.