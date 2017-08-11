Sheffield's 'man with the pram' to attend Rangers game

Sheffield's 'man with the pram' is to attend a Rangers game this weekend after he was verbally abused by some of their fans.

John Burkhill, aged 78, from Handsworth, was verbally abused and had items stolen from his pram by some Rangers fans ahead of a pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

The OAP, who walks miles each day collecting money for Macmillan Cancer Support, was dressed in green, which is the colour worn by Rangers' rivals, Celtic.

He is on a mission to raise £1 million for Macmillan following the death of his wife, June, who had cancer.

Rangers fans disappointed at the actions of those involved in the incident have raised over £4,000 for Macmillan and have invited John to their game against Hibernian at Ibrox tomorrow.

He received a joint invite from Rangers and their supporters group Club 1872.

John, who will be presented with a cheque on the pitch at half time, said: "I am really touched at the response of Rangers fans to what happened.

“It was only a small number of people, and the vast majority of Rangers fans were great with me, so I’m just a little over whelmed by what they’ve done and I thank them for helping me get that bit closer to raising a million for Macmillan.”

John, who collects outside Hillsborough and Bramall Lane every match day, said his grandson, Daniel, will don his green wig and giant green foam hands to collect on his behalf this weekend.

“Our Daniel’s a good lad, he’s done a few races for Macmillan, but he’s got a few to go before he catches me up," he said.

"But it’s lovely that he wants to do this to help me out. He’s a good lad.”

Laura Fawkes, from Club 1872, said: "Club 1872 is delighted to have helped John in his efforts to raise money for a fantastic cause.

“We'd like to thank all the Rangers fans who contributed and we hope John enjoys his day at Ibrox.”

Rob Turner, Senior Fundraising Manager for Macmillan, said: “John is a much loved figure and we thank the fans for reacting to what happened in a really positive way and getting behind his fundraising.”

To support John’s fundraising effort visit www.justgiving.com/madwalker