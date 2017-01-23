Sheffield's Jessica Ennis and Lord Coe named among 500 most influential people in Britain

Sheffield sporting superstars Jessica Ennis-Hill and Lord Coe have been named among the 500 most influential people in Britain.

The pair have appeared on the latest Debrett's 500 list, which includes some of the most inspiring Britons from a range of fields.

The annual chart is carefully compiled by independent specialists and both Ennis-Hill and Lord Coe made this year's rankings.

The gold-medal winning Olympic heptathlete, who was the golden girl of London 2012, announced her retirement from sport last year.

Former middle-distance champion Lord Sebastian Coe, who now chairs the British Olympic Association, is also included on the countdown.

The list is made up of athletes, coaches and administrators who all have major influence in sporting circles.

Also featured are Sir Andy Murray and his mother Judy, England rugby coach Eddie Jones and his player Maro Itoje, boxer Anthony Joshua, Wales footballer Gareth Bale and his country's coach Chris Coleman, England cricket captain Alastair Cook, cyclists Chris Froome and Jason and Laura Kenny, runner Sir Mo Farah, swimmer Adam Peaty, footballer Wayne Rooney and gymnast Max Whitlock. Prince Harry also appears in his guise as organiser of the Invictus Games.

The 500 can include foreign nationals who are based in the UK, such as Australian citizen Jones and Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri.