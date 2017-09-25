Sheffield road breaking up just SIX MONTHS after it was resurfaced

This is the state of a Sheffield road just six months after it was resurfaced.

Resident Paul Klewzyc contacted The Star to highlight the condition of Cemetery Road in Sharrow.

The condition of Cemetery Road in Sharrow

He said the road is potentially a 'danger to the public' and added the resurfacing standards appear to be 'very low'.

Council contractor Amey have come under pressure from many in the city on the controversial felling of trees.

The £2.2bn PFI contract, signed by the council in 2009, included work to resurface all roads and pavements in the city by the end of 2017.

Mr Klewzyc said: "I believe the resurfacing work was carried out within the last six months by Amey, and as can be seen has seriously deteriorated very quickly to the point where breaking up of the road surface is occurring , this may constitute a hazard to motor vehicles as they brake approaching the lights, particularly as winter weather conditions are approaching.

The condition of Cemetery Road in Sharrow

"Sheffield Council has made much of the 'low cost' contract with Amey for road resurfacing, however the standards being applied appear to be very low indeed, to the point that the results may be a danger to the public."

Mr Klyzwc said he has directly complained have directed complaints to council contractor via the 'Sheffield Residents Holding Amey To Account' and to Streets Ahead with 'very little result'.

Streets Ahead has been contacted for a comment.