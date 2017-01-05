Sheffield policing team issues warning over criminals targeting cars and vans

Motorists have been urged not to leave valuables in their cars and vans following a spate of thefts.

Members of the Sheffield South East local policing team are investigating six vehicle break-ins today.

Three were broken into for power tools on Tuesday and Wednesday, with thefts reported on Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe; Charnock Wood Road, Charnock and Little Lane, Intake.

Over the same period a holdall, laptop and cash were stolen from Wickfield Road, Frecheville; sports equipment was taken from a van on Eckington Way, Sothall and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway of a home on Jermyn Close, Hackenthorpe.

An investigation is also underway into the theft of an Audi from Driver Street, Woodhouse Mill.

The car was taken without its car keys.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please ensure you do not leave items of value in your vehicle when leaving it unattended. Items such as loose change, bags, purses, wallets, designer sunglasses, computers, electronic equipment, power tools and shopping bags can all make your vehicle a target.

"Replacing glazing and personal items can be a costly exercise particularly if your vehicle insurance policy does not cover this.

"Please spare a couple of minutes today if you can to check your own vehicle and ensure that items are removed or placed out of sight. Wherever possible leave your vehicle glove box open showing there is nothing of value inside."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.