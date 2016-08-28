Sheffield nursery torched in fire welcomes families back in as it prepares to re-open

A Sheffield nursery

When the Bizzy Bees Family Childcare Centre off School Road in Beighton was gutted in a fire last November, manager Lisa Burgin says staff feared the huge cost of repairs would mean they would have to close the nursery permanently.

Open day at Bizzy Bee Family Childcare Centre in Beighton after the centre was destroyed by fire and is now reopen. Pictured are Isabelle Clark, four, Josh Spacey, seven, and Isla Thompson, two.

But after people in Beighton and across Sheffield rallied round, showing their support for the nursery and the service it provides to the community, Lisa said that gave them the determination they needed to get back on their feet.

And this weekend, after months of fundraising and insurance negotiations, the Bizzy Bees Family Childcare Centre welcomed families to take a look around the newly rebuilt nursery, before it re-opens on Tuesday.

Lisa said: “It’s been a really successful day. We’ve had about 70 families visit us which has been incredible.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support shown by so many people. From the point of fire we’ve had so many people following our story on Facebook and supporting us, it’s been phenomenal.”

Open day at Bizzy Bee Family Childcare Centre in Beighton after the centre was destroyed by fire and is now reopen. Pictured is Zak Webster, six. Photo: Chris Etchells

The nursery currently has around 60 children signed up, compared to the 190 on its books before the fire. But Lisa says she is confident the nursery is on track to achieve the same level of success enjoyed before the fire.