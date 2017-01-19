Sheffield named 'low pay capital' of the UK

Sheffield is Britain's 'low pay capital' with hourly rates 10 per cent below the national average, a study has found.

The Resolution Foundation said the city has a high concentration of large, low-paying sectors, such as office administration and retail, where typical hourly pay is lower than the UK average.

Another report by the think tank earlier this month found that the new National Living Wage - the new wage floor of £7.20 an hour for workers aged 25 and over, which comes into effect in April - will be felt differently across the UK.

In Sheffield, 28 per cent of employees are set to be affected - more than any other major city in the UK.