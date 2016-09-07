Sheffield murder victim named

A murder victim who died after an attack in Sheffield city centre has been named today.

Daniel Brelsford, aged 37, from Sheffield, was found with serious head injuries at the West One Plaza, Devonshire Green, at about 3.45pm last Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but died on Monday night.

A 20-year-old man arrested last nigh on suspicion of murder currently remains in police custody.

A 19-year-old man, who was also arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in police custody.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.