Sheffield murder suspect remains in police custody

A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning.

The 20-year-old was arrested last night and quizzed by detectives investigating the death of a 37-year-old man attacked in Sheffield city centre.

The victim was found with serious head injuries near to the West One Plaza, Devonshire Green, at 3.45pm last Wednesday and died in hospital on Monday night.

A police cordon was erected around the West One Plaza following the incident while officers carried out inquiries at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.