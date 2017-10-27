Sheffield mum's heartbreaking bid to find late husband's lost wedding ring goes viral

A Sheffield mum has launched an emotional bid to find a lost wedding ring, belonging to her late husband.

Hazel Myers' husband, Glynn, passed away in February this year, aged 52, after a battle with primary liver cancer.

Her sister, Gillian Myers Price, took to Facebook earlier this week to report that her treasured wedding ring was now missing.

She posted that the ring has become lost at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 24, around the Moor Market and Sainsbury's on the Moor.

Gillian posted that the ring had 'extreme sentimental value' as it belonged to her husband who just passed away.

She said that there was a 'substantial' reward for the ring's return as urged people to look out for it between Marks & Spencer on Fargate and towards the Peace Gardens.

The post has been shared almost 2,000 times while her nephew's post has been shared almost 600 times.