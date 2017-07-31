Sheffield man missing after night out in city centre

Have your say

Concern is growing for the safety of a Sheffield man who disappeared after a night out in the city centre.

Alex Wilson, aged 19, was last seen by relatives on Carver Street at 1.41am Sunday, where he got into a taxi alone.

Police investigations have revealed that he was dropped off at the bus stop near to Sainsbury’s Local on Arundel Gate, around five minutes later.

Alex, who lives near the Northern General Hospital in the Norwood area of Sheffield, has not been seen since.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, slim and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark jeans.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Alex's family have not heard from him since and are very concerned for his safety."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101.