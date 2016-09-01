Sheffield landlord fined £4,000

A rogue Sheffield landlord who refused to cooperate with the authorities has been fined £4,000.

Sajid Bashir, of Page Hall, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court accused of avoiding paying licence fees on properties he rented.

He was also fined in August 2015 for failing to licence six properties.

Sheffield Council took action against Mr Bashir for falsely claiming a seventh property was exempt from the licensing scheme.

The court heard Mr Bashir had attempted to avoid paying the licence fee by saying tenants of his property on Page Hall Road were family members.

But the court found there was no qualifying exemption and found Mr Bashir guilty.

He was issued with a fine of £1,200, as well as the prosecution costs of £3,059 and a victim surcharge of £120 totalling £4,379.

The court gave Mr Bashir 28 days to pay.