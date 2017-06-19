Sheffield Islamic community welcomes news of extra police patrols in the wake of London attack

Sheffield's Islamic community has welcomed news that South Yorkshire Police will step up patrols around the city's mosques in the wake of this morning's terror attack in London.

Police have vowed to enhance their presence at mosques as the holy month of Ramadan enters its final week.

Islamic leaders praised police for the move, but were quick to point out officers had been great for the entire month.

"We've had nearly 24 days of Ramadan, an during all this, the police have been fabulous," Federation of Mosques Sheffield co-ordinator, Muhammad Ali said.

"We really welcome the move that South Yorkshire Police have stepped up their patrols," he said.

One man died and others were injured at Finsbury Park Mosque when a man drove a van into a group of worshippers in the early hours of the morning.

UK Islamic Mission representative Rizwan Ullah said the extra patrols would be 'welcoming' when night prayers were undertaken, and mosques were full.

"It's a bit more re-assuring," he said.

'Quite' a few Muslims, he said, would be praying after breaking the daily fast.

In asking for the extra patrols, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said: “The combination of hot heads and hot weather is a dangerous mix.

"Add to that anti-Muslim sentiment and you may have what lies behind the attack on a group of people leaving the mosque after evening prayers in London on Sunday.

“I have asked the Chief Constable to ensure that South Yorkshire Police have an enhanced visible presence around local mosques, especially during Ramadan.

"I would advise everyone to keep alert while not being alarmed.

“These acts of terror, wherever they come from, are utterly repugnant to the vast majority of us. They will achieve nothing other than to make us more united around our shared values because we understand very well that a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Messages of support from other faiths like the Methodist Church were heartwarming, Mr Ullah said.

"There are people out there who are concerned, and their support is encouraging," he said.