Search

Sheffield ice hockey fan lucky to escape after incident at Belfast

The Sheffield woman and her rescuer needed treatment after being pulled from the water. Photo: Belfast Live

The Sheffield woman and her rescuer needed treatment after being pulled from the water. Photo: Belfast Live

0
Have your say

A Sheffield Steelers fan was lucky to escape with her life after falling into a Belfast canal on Sunday night.

Component:1.8327338.1484068210, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page