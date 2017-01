Police are appealing for witnesses to a Sheffield house blaze they are now treating as arson.

Nobody was injured in the The Wordsworth Avenue fire at 9pm on Tuesday December 13.

But investigating officers believe the blaze, which damaged the property kitchen, was started deliberately.

They urge anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1101 of 13 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.