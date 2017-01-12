Sheffield gritters prepared for snow

Sheffield Council gritters are on standby after the Met Office warned that snow or sleet could be possible today.
A council spokesman said the machines were 'loaded and ready to go if needed'.
The Met Office said it will feel cold today, with blustery spells and that some showers over higher ground could be wintry.
Sleet and snow showers are also forecast for the region tonight, with temperatures falling to -4C, creating icy conditions.
