Sheffield Council to knock down 'unsafe' garages

Sheffield Council plans to knock down a number of old garages on social housing estates.

The authority has applied to demolish several of the lock-up style buildings.

They are in Holbrook Drive, Intake; Club Garden Road, Sharrow; Lupton Road, Lowedges; Birch Tree Road, Stocksbridge; Daresbury Drive, Gleadless Valley; and Atlantic Road, Lowedges.

The demolition is part of the council’s ongoing £300 million council house improvement programme.

About 560 garages, most of them disused, are due to come down.

The council's cabinet member for housing Jayne Dunn said: “As part of our garage improvement plan on council estates we will be replacing doors, roofs or improving tarmacked areas to around 3,600 garages.

"We’re also demolishing around 560 garages. Most of these are not used, many are run down and some are unsafe and attracting anti-social behaviour.

“We have consulted with local housing forums about our plans and have written to affected people. The garage work is part of our £300 million investment programme to improve our council homes.”

Today’s top stories:

Hit-and-run driver hunted by police in Sheffield after horror crash

Snow causes hazardous road conditions for drivers today

Disruption for Sheffield bus passengers as snow falls across city

WEATHER: Cold snap hits Sheffield

I want to end my career in the Premier League with Sheffield United, says Tottenham Hotspur's boyhood Blade Kyle Walker



WATCH: I will leave Sheffield Wednesday when someone kicks my ass - Carlos Carvalhal